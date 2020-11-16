As the National Mass Metering Programme(NMMP) of the Federal Government gains traction, governments at all levels have been charged to bridge the skill gap in the power sector.

This was coming on the heels of the announcement by MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) of its plans to commence training of over 300 unemployed youths today on effective electricity meter installation to complement Federal Government’s efforts on massive roll out of meters

The NMMP programme is an initiative of the Federal Government to bridge the huge metering gap in the country which is currently at over five million through the installation of about six million prepaid meters in the first phase across the country.

Chairman of MEMMCO, Mr Kola Balogun, stated this at an interaction session with the media in Lagos at the weekend.

The MOMAS boss said the need to build capacity in the country’s power sector had become more expedient than ever before in view of the recent intervention by the Federal Government in install about six million prepaid meters. He maintained that there was the need for government to build capacity in the country’s power sector in a bid to replace the ageing workforce.

Balogun disclosed that the deployment of six million prepaid meters across the country by the Federal Government has opened a fresh vista of opportunities for unemployed youths to get trained in the art of meter installation.

Balogun urged state governments and other legislators to support the initiative in building local capacity and skilled manpower among youths, other than spending money on irrelevant projects. He equally tasked state governments to include manpower development in their budgets in a bid to develop the capacity needs of our teeming youths. He said the idea of the training by MEMMCOL was to extend the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to some States across the country in order to help develop manpower capacity among unemployed youths in Nigeria.