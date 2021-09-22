The phase one of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) can create 500,000 jobs for Nigerians through local manufacturing and installation of prepaid meters.

Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL),Mr Kola Balogun, made the assertion on yesterday in an interview with journalists in Lagos.

He appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create easier access to forex for local meter manufacturers to source for raw materials ahead of the programme.

He said the phase zero of the NMMP which was flagged off by the Federal Government on October 30, 2020 recorded the desired success of installing meters for about one million customers.

According to him, under the phase one of the project, about four million prepaid meters is being targeted for installation, which has a huge potential for job creation.

Balogun said there was the possibility of local meter manufacturers increasing their employees and trainees in order to meet the volume required of them under the phase one of the programme.

“About 500,000 jobs can be created through this process. We need to employ more engineers on how to handle and service the machines, how to do coding and programming and also installers that will be going into the field.

“I am appealing to them that as the phase one is coming in that they should strengthen local manufacturers. There should be opportunity for more funding to upscale our production and train more hands to ensure its success. It is a better way for government to utilise its forex by supporting local manufacturing instead of capital flight through importation of meters.”

Balogun said the CBN needs to have a comprehensive list of local meter manufacturers and give them the necessary forex support so that the phase one commencement would not be delayed.

