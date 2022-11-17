By Vivian Onyebukwa

The management of NMO, organisers of the annual Music Fashion Runway, and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award event, have announced it’s plans for this year’s program, which is the 8th edition.

During the press conference to announce the event, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NMO, Dr Ngozi Omambala, disclosed that the event will hold on Saturday 3rd December, 2022, at the Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pan African Music Fashion Fashion Runway, is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with music excellence, while the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award, is the fact that MFR, is going beyond music to arts, history and creativity.

The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgment Award Platform Program, has in the past honoured trailblazers and pioneers for their significant contributions in the creative industry. Some of the past recipients include celebrity movie star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, notable film Director, Kunle Afolayan, Iconic Fashion designer, Lanre Da-Silver media mogul, Guy Bruce, President of Silverbird Group, among others.

“The Game Changer, for us at Africa Fashion League, is the fact that MFR is going beyond music to the arts, history and culture eventually. The plan is to have a signature contemporary showpiece experience as usual with the project looking beyond Nigeria, expanding the platform to include pan African satellite activities in the lead up to MFR 2022 with open days in the art and cultural community at unique venues and galleries across Lagos”.

The theme of the event is, “Fashion Forward: A Call To Action For A Greener And Sustainable Continent, Which Empowers And Unites Young Pan African Creatives”.

It will feature hybrid models as usual, and will hold both virtually and physically to keep over 10,000 fans globally engaged as it is streamed live across different social media platforms.

Omambala stated that through the creative industry, arts, fashion, Nigerian youths are influenced to take charge wherever they find themselves globally.