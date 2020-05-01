The Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, Kaduna State, has distributed palliatives to members of its host communities to alleviate their COVID-19 sufferings.

The items included 500 bags of 5Kg semovita, 700 loaves of bread and 650 sachets of water, produced in-house by Nigerian Military School Ventures, and hand sanitizers. They were distributed to residents of Jushi and Angwan Mallam Sule communities, to over 500 beneficiaries, including widows.

NMS commandant, Brigadier General Haruna Mohammed, said the gesture was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai. He commended members of the communities for their continuous support and peaceful coexistence with the institution and enjoined them to maintain the peace and be law-abiding throughout the period of the pandemic, as well as follow all preventive measures put in place by government to curb the menace.

The village head of Jushi, Mallam Hammanu Dauda, Dagacin Jushi, thanked the Army for finding the communities worthy of the palliatives. He assured them of residents’ continuous support and loyalty to the Army.

Nasarawa donates vehicles, motorcycles to Army

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has presented three vehicles and 15 motorcycles to the 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi, to enhance its operations.

He said the items would facilitate the smooth take-off of two new super camps established by the army in the state. He also presented 12 hand-held radios, 10 Techno handsets and 100 eight-spring mattresses to the battalion.

The governor announced approval for the construction of four bullet-proof observation posts, and drilling of a solar-powered borehole, the perimeter excavation round the barracks, installation of solar-powered lights and five generating plants for the barracks.

The governor explained that the gesture was to reciprocate the good job the military was doing “to rid the state of all criminal elements.” He assured the military of his continuous support, commending them for establishing new camps in Toto and Nasarawa local governments, Keana and Doma, “at a time when some criminals were taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown order to engage in kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.”

The commanding officer, Lt-Col. Musa Muazu Aliyu, said the gesture would go a long way to boost troops’ morale.

COVID-19: Relief materials for Guards Brigade widows

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, has presented palliatives to widows of soldiers of the Guards Brigade killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

The distribution, which took place at the Guards Brigade Garrison, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, comprised 400 cartons of noodles, 400 packs of water, 200 packs of soft drinks, 400 packs of sausage roll snacks and 400 5kg bags of rice.

She said the gesture was to reduce the sufferings of the widows and their children struggling to survive the devastating effects of the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic ravaging the world.

She commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their efforts and huge sacrifices to keep the nation secure, with some having to pay the supreme price.

Receiving the items on behalf of the commander, Guards Brigade, the chief of staff, Col. Kasim Sidi, thanked the minister for making it possible for the barracks community to benefit from the palliatives and promised to distribute them to the widows in the barracks.

Guards Brigade nabs 4 drug suspects

Soldiers from 102 Guards Battalion of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested four suspected drug peddlers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The soldiers, on internal security operations along the Suleja/Kaduna Expressway, arrested the suspects who neatly packed the drugs in contraband clothing in a Mercedes Benz salon car, with registration number ABC 3790 MG.

The suspects, comprising two serving Nigerian Army personnel and two civilians, tried to bribe the soldiers with N2 million to evade arrest.

It was discovered that the suspects, who specialised mostly in Tramadol and other illicit drugs, have been in the business for sometime now. It was also discovered that the soldiers provided easy sail through security checkpoints.

One of the suspects told military interrogators that he is the owner of the substance while the other one was the driver when they were arrested. The brigade took the army personnel into custody. The two civilians and the exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abuja, for further investigation and prosecution.

B’Haram, ISWAP set for massive recruitment, MNJTF alerts

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has raised the alarm over plots by both Boko Haram and the Islamic States of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists to carry out massive recruitment of fighters within the Lake Chad area in the coming week. It claimed the forced recruitment “is targeted at young and adult males who they plan to kidnap to increase manpower.”

It charged parents, religious and community leaders on the need to sensitise their wards and congregations “against joining the evil groups.” It advised parents and community leaders to watch the activities of their youth and children and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who made this known during the week, charged community leaders to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. He specifically alerted people of the North East states of Nigeria, Lake Province of Chad, Diffa Region of Niger and Extreme North Region of Cameroon, to be vigilant and shun all promises of opportunities for quick money and misguided teachings about jihad: “The Multinational Joint Task Force has obtained credible information regarding a plot by the beleaguered Boko Haram/ISWAP leadership, particularly in the Lake Chad area, to launch an aggressive indoctrination and recruitment drive in the coming weeks.

“The forced recruitment is expected to target young and adult males. The back-up plan is to kidnap unwilling targets.

“The Multinational Joint Task Force also wishes to draw the attention of the public in the affected areas and environs to the sinister plan of Boko Haram/ISWAP.

“The task force appeals to imams, community leaders and parents to sensitise their congregations and family members and also watch the activities of their youths and children. Community leaders are further encouraged to immediately report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.”