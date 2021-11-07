Ben Dunno, Warri

Authority of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government area of Delta state, has urged the public to discountenance report of protests by its workers over alleged neglect and non payment of staff allowances, insisting that there was no truth in the claim.

Describing the negative report in social media as false, baseless and unfounded in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, NMU management, noted that the staff relationship in the institution had been very cordial, as there are laid down procedures in resolving whatever dispute relating to workers welfare.

The statement signed by its Registrar, Dr. Alfred Mulade, urged media practitioners, especially online publishers to be more professional in discharging the responsibility of informing the members of the public, noting that credibility should be the hallmark of responsible journalism.

According to the statement; “The attention of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has been drawn to a news item circulating in the social media platforms, particularly the Liberator canvassing spurious allegations of imminent showdown by workers of the institution, alleging neglect and non-payment of staff allowances by the university, and went on to canvas out of the way assertions”.

“To put the record straight: the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, is a Federal Government Parastatal, guided by public service rules and extant regulations, being managed by responsibly knowledgeable personalities, and could not have deprived any staff of his legitimate earnings”.

Continuing; “Every discerning mind is aware that salaries of Federal Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals are paid centrally through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS)”.

“Individual entities has no power to arbitrarily determine own staff salaries and allowances, without recourse to National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and other extant regulations”.

“It is appalling that, The Liberator, could throw caution to the winds and went to town, on hearsays, without, verifying with authorities of the university, on such matters certainly beyond its comprehension”.

“In as much as the university is not desirous of joining issues with this reporter, it must be noted that this report is inconsistent with reality, both in content and in context, should be disregarded”.

“The university operates very robust grievance procedures in all our dealings with staff, students and stakeholders, and not in a position to remit content of such conversation to this arena”.

“The Liberator, as a budding media outfit should be wary of mischief makers who cry Wolf where none exists, and stick to the tenets and hallmarks of responsible journalism”.

