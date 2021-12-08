Ben Dunno, Warri

An undergraduate of Nigeria Maritime University, (NMU), Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Araa of Delta state, Promise Ebubechukwu Ike-Nwosu, has emerged the best student in Africa continent for his environmental project proposal in a Green Challenge competition, organised by a United States (US) based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

By this remarkable feat, the 200 level student of the Department of Marine Environment and Pollution Control in Faculty of Environmental Management in the Maritime University, has won a cash prize of 1000US dollars as support grant by the Tony Green Organisation based in California, USA, to fund his environmental proposal that qualifies him for the award.

The award recipient was among the fourteen (14) finalists shortlisted globally by the NGO for a proposal submitted on climate change action project being conducted annually as part of measures to address the global concerns on environmental degradation and pollution that are currently constituting a major threat to human existence.

Speaking with Daily Sun on the award at the NMU campus, Okerenkoko, Ike-Nwosu Promise, said he was able to participate in the competitive visually die to the support and encouragement he received from the university management, under the leadership of Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution.

According to him; “I won a project Green Challenge under the Tony Green organisation which is an NGO in California, USA,. I was among the 14 finalists intermationally and I presented a Climate Change Project, which I became first and I won a cash price of a thousand US dollars to help in funding this project which I proposed”.

“And with the help of that and other findings which I hope to get from my environment, I’ll be carrying out a project which include buying of a Receptor to help in collecting plastics from the Okerenkoko Island, buying of solar panels to help reduce the over dependence on fossil fuel in the school environment”.

Said he; “I’m also expected to create an environmental awareness on the effects of plastics along the waterways of the Niger Delta region. These are what I proposed for the Climate Action project that won me the award which I now see as a turning point in my life”.

On when he intend to commence work on the project, Promise stated: “I have a deadline of April next, 2022, to accomplished these projects which I’ve proposed. So I planed to begin these projects immediately I get the funding from the organisation and other assistance from within my environment so as to be able to beat the deadline”,

Reacting to this remarkable achievement made by a student of the institution at an international stage, the Registrar of NMU, Dr. Alfred Mulade, described the feat performed by Promise Ike-Nwosu as highly inspiring and commendable considering the fact that the institution was just newly established.

He noted that this kind of rare feats recorded by the student clearly demonstrates the fact that the institution places topmost priority on academic excellence and research works by supporting and creating the right enabling environment for both the students and staff to excel in their various fields of human endeavors.

He urged other students to emulate the the award recipient by applying to participate in other global competitions tof this kind that would also bring glory to them and honour to the institution.

