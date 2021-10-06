From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bridget Nnabueze from Modebe Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State, has emerged the best public school teacher in Nigeria, winning a brand new Hyundai car being the grand prize in the 2021 President’s Teachers and School Excellence Award.

Similarly, Owoeye Samuel from Isan secondary school, Isan Ekiti, Ekiti State emerged first runner-up, while Obiwumi Salmot from Wahab Folawiyo High School, Ikoyi, Lagos, emerged second runner-up.

Also, Samuel Ogunleye of Emerald High School, Mowe, Ogun State, won a brand new car as the best private school teacher in Nigeria. Simon Apeh from Zamani College, Kaduna, and Oludare Jeremiah from Bibo-Oluwa Academy were also rewarded as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Bolade Junior Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, won a brand new school bus as the best public school in Nigeria, while Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, won a brand new school bus as the best private school in Nigeria.

Nuhu Musa Zuru from Government Secondary School, Kubwa, Abuja, emerged the best school administrator with a brand new car attached to the award.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, presented the awards to the winners at the event to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, yesterday.

The president congratulated the award winning teachers and encouraged others to follow the footsteps of the winners.

He also reassured the teachers of government’s commitment to their welfare and wellbeing.

“The revitalisation and re-positioning of teachers is already in course and will significantly impact on relevant issues, notably, pre-service training, remuneration, in-service training, retirement, special allowances and assistance to own low-cost houses etc. There will be more advocacy and consensus building with relevant stakeholders including state governments and others to realise all the targets that will re-position the 21st century teacher in Nigeria.

“I assure you that the implementation of most of the targets in the repositioning of teachers will be achieved by January 2022. However, I want you all to know that teachers’ welfare is paramount in the scheme of things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that your salary is prioritized. As you celebrate the 2021 WTD, always remember that, to whom much is given, much is expected.”

