An outstanding entrepreneur and illustrious son of Ishienu Amagunze community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Capt. Evarest Nnaji, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his passion and special interest in developing the long neglected rural areas in the state.

Nnaji, who is the Chief Executive of Odengene Airshuttle Services (OAS), described Ugwuanyi as “a good man” who has demonstrated enormous commitment to the wellbeing of the rural dwellers through his administration’s rural development policy.

Speaking when the governor inaugurated the 5.4km Amagunze road constructed by him, Nnaji pointed out that elsewhere, governors would build roads and other development projects where people will clap and take pictures, but Governor Ugwuanyi goes to the rural areas, where people who ordinarily will never be remembered live and fix their roads without unnecessary publicity.

Nnaji maintained that Ugwuanyi had connected the hinterlands, “where ordinarily nobody will think of tarred road” with development projects, disclosing that it was because of the governor’s steadfastness and passion for the rural dwellers that he was spurred to construct the road to support his administration’s grassroots development programmes.

He stressed that “government cannot provide roads in every place at the same time,” adding that the project was part of his company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to his community and the state.

The OAS boss who appreciated Ugwuanyi for coming to inaugurate the road project after he flagged it off nine months ago, explained that the 5.4km road connects four autonomous communities and would assist the rural dwellers in so many ways.

Inaugurating the road, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the landmark event and joined the people of Amagunze and environs in celebrating the community-spirited gentleman for the delivery of the high utility road.