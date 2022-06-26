From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has condoled with the Publisher of Thisday Newspapers and Chief Executive Officer of Arise Television, Nduka Obaigbena, over the death of his mother, Margaret Obaigbena.

Nnamani, in a statement, yesterday, also condoled with the government and people of Delta State over the demise of the matriarch of the Obaigbena’s family.

The former governor, who represents Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, urged the family of the deceased to uphold the virtues of hard work, kindness, honesty, perseverance and courage which their mother was known for.

“Mama’s exit is painful but we cannot question the will of God. We are consoled that she left positive footprints in the sands of time.

“There is no doubt that her exit has created a huge vacuum in your family, Ika community and Delta State but take solace in the fact that she lived an eventful and accomplished life worthy of emulation.

“The avalanche of encomiums on her since her demise is a manifestation of her good deeds while she was alive,” Nnamani said.