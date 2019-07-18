Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has commiserated with the former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

Na’Iya Makarfi passed on Tuesday in Makarfi town, Makarfi Local Government Areas of the state at age 99. He was the Majindadi Zazzau, a traditional title holder in the Zaria Emirate Council.

In a condolence message to Senator Makarfi and his family, Senator Nnamani described Pa Makarfi as a good man who nurtured his children to be patriotic and responsible citizens .

Senator Nnamani noted that the success story of Senator Makarfi and his siblings are eloquent testimonies that Pa Makarfi was a disciplined, productive and an ideal father any one can be proud of.

He noted that the philanthropic, selflessness and leadership attributes of Pa Makarfi endeared him to any one who came across him when he was alive saying “ these are rare attributes that must of a necessity be emulated and sustained by the younger generation “.

Senator Nnamani noted that Pa Makarfi will be remembered for his benevolence, peace and unity which he promoted in his domain and environs during his lifetime.

He prayed God in His infinite mercies grant the deceased eternal rest, just as he prayed the Almighty gives the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin have also condoled the former governor over the death of his father.

Among those early callers on the former governor to pay their condolences at Makarfi town, were the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who represented her boss, El-Rufai, the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and former commissioners in his cabinet.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, has described the deceased as a statesman with sterling qualities who champion the cause of peace as a traditional ruler.