Former governor of Enugu State and Senator-elect for Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has thrown his weight behind ex-governor of Abia State in his quest to become deputy president.

Nnamani, who was a member of the sixth Senate after serving out his two terms as governor, called on senators-elect to select Kalu on June 11 when the National Assembly will be inaugurated.

He said the support for Kalu should be across political parties because the former Abia governor and senator-elect for Abia North has the capacity to occupy the office and do well.

Nnamani said having served at the same period Kalu was governor, he is in a good position to know that Kalu will do well as deputy Senate president.

He said with Kalu’s track record, he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties if elected deputy Senate president.

Nnamani, therefore, appealed to members of the APC in the incoming ninth Senate to support Kalu, just as he urged PDP senators to do the same.

The former governor said the South East should benefit from APC’s zoning arrangement, insisting that it would be unfair to consider having a deputy Senate president from South-south when the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is also from the zone.