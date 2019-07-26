Zika Bobby

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Enugu State have hailed the re-nomination of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama by President Muhammadu Buhari, as most appropriate.

Some of the leaders who commended the appointment include former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, Nigeria’s Ambassador to India, Maj. Gen. Chris Eze (retd), former secretary to Enugu State Government, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, George Ogara, Ben Eche and Princess Ada Ogbu.

Nnamani said the nomination had shown that the president has implicit confidence in Onyeama, having worked with him during his first term.

“He has spent almost half of his life in diplomatic service; he knows the job very well. He’s not noisy, he works diligently and quietly. We expect that every loyal party man must file behind him. We must as a matter of discipline support the choice of the president,” he said.

Onyemuche and Eze described the appointment as “a square peg in a square hole.”

The VON DG, Okechukwu, in his congratulatory message to the former minister dissociated leaders of the APC in Enugu from a statement purportedly issued by the party’s chairman in the state, Ben Nwoye rejecting the nomination.

“We dissociate ourselves from the said statement, especially when no organ of APC in Enugu State held a meeting since the ministerial nomination. As democrats, we must recognise the hard fact that it’s the prerogative of the president to appoint his ministers,” he said.

Other stakeholders including Maj. Gen. Sunday Ugwu (retd), Eche, Mr. Ejike Njeze, a member of the of the board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Princess Ogbu congratulated the former minister, noting that “an outstanding performance deserves a second term.”