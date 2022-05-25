From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Commissioner representing the South East in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Onyemuche Nnamani, has predicted brighter future for the people of South East in the Nigeria Police hierarchy.

This is as he congratulated two South East female police officers recently promoted to the rank of assistant inspectors general of police.He said the police is a noble profession that should attract the best of youths from the zone.

Nnamani spoke with newsmen while inspecting ongoing medical screening of police applicants in Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State and Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State.

The commissioner said he would continue his advocacy for Igbo youths to have interest in the Nigeria Police.

He noted that the region would benefit tremendously from the services of indigenous police officers who know the people and their culture.

According to him, a South East, under South East police officers, would stamp out the raging and menacing banditry in the zone.

The newly promoted officers are Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, current Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command and her counterpart, Josephine Nna, Commissioner of Police, Anti-Trafficking, Force CID.

Nnamani said the promotions will obviously signal a bright future for the Igbo in the force, especially with the recent cries of marginalization from the zone.