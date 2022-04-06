By Brown Chimezie

Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 governorship election, Jeff Nnamani, has called on Enugu indigenes, home and abroad, to support his aspiration for a new Enugu State that would be the pride of all citizens.

Speaking after obtaining his Expression of Interest (EOI) form at the party secretariat in Abuja, Nnamani declared that the coming election would mark the start of an APGA-led comprehensive liberation project to return Enugu State to its age-long iconic position of a pace setter in the socio-economic and metropolitan identity of the South-East.

He said he was passionate about the state given its past glory as the pride of the Igbo. This, he said, is the bedrock of his campaign mantra of ‘O be go’, the restoration of Enugu’s pride of place.

He also said the past 23 years of the ruling PDP had failed to lift the people out of grinding poverty, while the state’s past achievements have sadly been left to fritter away. Nnamani said hope of giving the youths the opportunity for self-realisation had not been honestly addressed in government policies and investments.

He said he was seeking the mandate of the people to lead as the time was right to offer selfless leadership towards moving the state forward to a new era of public service where accountability and public welfare would be the main business of government.

“My aspiration is to serve Ndi Enugu selflessly and bring back the true era of public service where governance is about creatively deploying state resources to foster industrial, infrastructure and economic development that ensures bottom to top wealth creation in our dear state.”

Nnamani called on the masses to shake off political apathy and become more involved by supporting the “042 Original O Be Go” movement so that the story of the state would change for the better from 2023.