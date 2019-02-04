Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, has intensified campaign efforts.

The party’s governorship candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and its candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, stormed streets and suburbs of Enugu, canvassing for votes yesterday.

During the campaign at the various areas visited amid excitement and cheers from teeming party supporters and admirers, Senator Nnamani thanked God for Governor Ugwuanyi’s life.

He described him as a great leader and a man of uncommon leadership virtues, who respects the symbol and heritage of Nsukka’’ to revive his political ambition.

Areas visited included the Bridge Quarters by Railway, Enugu, Ogbete Main Market, Iva Valley, Coal Camp and Ogui Nike among others.

The former governor, who is the leader of “Ebeano” political family in Enugu State, urged the people to vote massively for Ugwuanyi, himself and other candidates of the party in the state, stressing that the governor is “a good man with inestimable humility and candour.”

While expressing his gratitude to the governor, for according him due respect and giving him a sense of belonging, Nnamani, prayed God to give him good health, strength, wisdom and protect him and his family.

In his speech, Ugwuanyi appreciated Senator Nnamani’s human empowerment gesture, especially the leadership role he played in the political life of virtually every politician in the state.

He appealed to the people to remember him in prayers and give him 100 per cent votes to return to the Senate.

The governor, who sought the continued support of the people in the coming elections, reassured them of his administration’s commitment to render more selfless service that will impact their lives positively as true heroes of democracy.