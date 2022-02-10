Senator representing Enugu East and a former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani; his Enugu North counterpart, Chukwuma Utazi; and members of House of Representatives from the state, yesterday, reaffirmed their endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as leader of the party in the state and the South East.

Others, who joined them in doing so include state legislatures, council chairmen of the 17 local government areas and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

The party chieftains, who spoke during the flag off of the 2022 local government election campaign, held at Ikem, Isi-Uzo council headquarters, declared that Ugwuanyi remains their leader while they are his followers.

They commended Ugwuanyi for the manner he has been managing the affairs of Enugu State, stressing that it is unprecedented.

The stakeholders also appreciated the governor for entrenching enduring peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as his consistency in conducting local government elections since the inception of his administration.

Speaking at the rally, Nnamani, who stated that “politics is a serious business,” described Ugwuanyi as “a master of political leverages and PDP leader in the South East.”

Nnamani, who was flanked by Utazi and Ben Collins Ndu, said the forthcoming local government election in the state is a rehearsal to the 2023 general election, saying: “It is a serious business and that is why I am here.”

The former governor reiterated their loyalty to Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect of the 2023 general election, saying: “What Ugwuanyi wants us to do in 2023, we will do it. The governor is our party leader, we are his followers.”

Speaking on behalf of the members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency, Cornelius Nnaji, described Ugwuanyi as a peace-loving governor, pointing out that the huge crowd at the rally was a testament to overwhelming popularity of the PDP in Enugu State and the acceptability of Ugwuanyi as the party leader.

Nnaji, who spoke alongside, Ofor Chukwuegbo, Pat Asadu, Peace Nnaji, Kingsley Ebenyi, K.G.B. Oguakwa, U.S.A. Igwesi and Chijioke Edeoga, maintained that “it is well established that we have one governor of Enugu State and one leader in the person of Ugwuanyi.”

The federal lawmaker applauded Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his peace initiative and the promise he made in his inaugural address to develop the rural areas where the majority of the people reside.

“Let’s all continue to support our governor and his peace initiative which is expensive to maintain. He is a calm and humble leader,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Speaker Edward Ubosi, lauded Ugwuanyi for “the way you have been managing the affairs of Enugu State,” stressing that the governor’s leadership style is uncommon in the history of the state.