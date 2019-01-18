Raphael Ede, Enugu

Former governor Chimaroke Nnamani has thanked Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for wiping his tears and giving him the opportunity to step his foot, again, at the Government House, 12 years after he left office.

Nnamani, who was given a heroic welcome on Wednesday, after an unprecedented crowd of supporters from across the state trekked with him into the open gates of the Lion Building, Enugu’s seat of power, said “Ugwuanyi has wiped my tears.”

Addressing the crowd after various speakers had eulogised him, Nnamani, who broke down in tears, regretted that his successor tried to run him out of town, but, being given his due respect by another, today.

He openly told the people that his regrets, pains, persecution and tears have been wiped away by Ugwuanyi, who he described as “a man of grace, honour, uncommon valour, uncommon humility and a man of God.

“He has planted a seed in my life for giving me a second chance. He has re-invigorated me. He is a man of inestimable greatness. He is a man that is gifted. His name is Ifeanyi and nothing is impossible with God.

“I’m very grateful. I’m thanking all of you and the governor who made this possible. I’m very surprised with the level of reception I’m getting. The reason I said I was surprised is that this is the 12th year since I last stepped into this Government House,” he said.

Senator Nnamani, who was interrupted several times with songs, said nobody could explain what is happening in a motion laden words. “Who can explain, who can decipher. Nobody can explain this. If it were to be written, nobody can write it, if we were to draw it, nobody can draw it.

“It is only God who can explain this. I’m telling you people that I never expected what you have done for me. When I look around, I begin to wonder if I really deserve this honour.

“I’m saying to the governor, let that benevolence which God has given me through you, let that benevolence be shown also to you in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he said.

Responding, governor Ugwuanyi said: “What the people of Enugu East said they came to do was to come and thank me. But, if I should place things the way it should be, I don’t know who should thank the other. The only thing I do is to give all due thanks to God.

“I say that in all we do, let it be likened to a spring that never fails. We shall grow from strength to strength. I don’t want to talk about His Excellency, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani today.

“In 2015 you people gave me massive support and elected me as governor. In 2019, I know that I will also receive the same level of support from you. I thank everyone here and I say that it is well with all of us in Jesus’ name. Amen.”