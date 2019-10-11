A former Aide to the Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Abdulazeez Mohammed has called on Kogi State electorate to come out and vote en masse for Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16 governorship election, saying he has done so much to deserve second term.

Abdulazeez who pointed out that the emergence of Bello as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the first place was an indication that the ruling party was determined to retain the state, stated that the overwhelming victory secured by the governor was a reflection of the wishes of the entire electorate in the state.

He said the governor has performed creditably well in the area of security which is most fundamental and explained that prior to his emergence as governor, the state was a safe haven for criminals especially kidnappers.

He said that within a short period of time, he has been able to change the narrative by giving utmost priority to the security of lives and property in the state.

Abdulazeez said Yahaya Bello’s detribalized posture has also earned him a lot of goodwill and support from across the state, adding that the people of the state are now more united.

He said the governor deserves nothing less than the victory he got at the party’s primary election, having secured resounding victory for the party at the last general election.

He stressed that the governor’s demonstration of statesmanship in the governance of the state was legendary and would certainly earn him a second term, and called on the entire electorate to ensure Governor Bello’s return by November 16.