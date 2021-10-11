The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of One (1) billion Naira Tertiary Education Infrastructure Grant to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra State for the construction of a students’ complex in the institution. This is the last of the six tertiary institutions to benefit from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme drawn from the ASR Africa’s annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. Other beneficiaries are Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan and University of Benin, Benin City.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group said the initiative was to make a lasting impact in education, health and social development as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans. According to him, “The annual ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal is an intervention initiative of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa targeted at impactful and sustainable interventions in social development, Health and Education in Africa. All interventions fall within these three key areas. The grant is part of efforts of the Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu to give back to the African Continent.

For his part, Udoh Ubon, Managing Director, ASR Africa said the initiative was already in talks with the management of the university to ensure that the project benefits the university community.

