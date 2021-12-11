From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High court sitting in Umuahia and presided over by Justice Benson Anya yesterday concluded hearing in the Fundamental Rights suit filed on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

The suit was filed on August 27, against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and six others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It was to seek stoppage of Kanu’s prosecution and release from detention. At issue is Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June this year.

At yesterday’s hearing, the parties joined issues and adopted their processes.

Addressing the court, Ejimakor stated that: “It’s important to emphasize that the suit is aimed at barring the prosecution of Mazi Kanu and securing his release from detention, because the opposite will amount to rewarding the government for the injustice inherent in the illegal rendition of Kanu.”

In their counter arguments, the lawyers to the respondents, which included Simon Enoch (for the AGF), Omo-Osagie M (for the police), Amos Tori (for the Army) and C. Odukwe for the DSS, raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the court to entertain matters pertaining to the Federal Government.

At the conclusion of oral arguments, the judge informed parties that they will receive a hearing notice bearing the date the court will render its judgment

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .