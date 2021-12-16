From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State and member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has called on President Muhamnadu Buhari to heed to the appeal by some respected Igbo elders and Bishops and free the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Hon Ichita who made the appeal in Umuahia, maintained that political solution remained the best option to resolve the issue of agitation for self determination spearheaded by Kanu.

He was of the view that, contrary to misconceptions in some quarters, ‘Kanu is not the cause of Nigeria’s problems but part of solution’ to the core issues threatening the continued corporate existence of the country.

Hon Ichita said that Nigeria should instead of persecuting or calling for Kanu’s head, see reasons in most of the germane issues he raised and look for a way of genuinely addressing them.

He commended the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for also mutting the idea of political solution to Kanu’s matter.

‘Even if the president had not wanted to shift grounds over Kanu’s matter, but because respected Igbo elders and bishops are now involved, he should soft-pedal for their sake.’

He noted that the intervention by the Igbo leaders had a deeper meaning and wished the president could rightly decode same and do the needful.

The lawmaker observed that the growing clamour for self determination especially by Igbo youths is being fueled by ‘sustained marginalisation, political exclusion and brazen injustice against the race by the Nigerian state.’

He said that ‘Ndigbo are for peace and have sacrificed so much for the peace of Nigeria,’ but regretted that ‘they are often misunderstood when they try to complain against injustice.’

