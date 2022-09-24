From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers from Abia State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nmamdi Kanu on health grounds.

This is even as an Abia lawmaker, Hon Obinna Ichita has urged the Federal Government to evolve political solution to solve the IPOB leader’s problem.

The traditional rulers, led by the National Chairman, Royal Fathers of Nigeria, and Chairman, Ikwuano/Umuahia Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu made the call following the alarm raised by the family of the IPOB leader over his deteriorating health condition.

The monarchs who disclosed this after visiting Kanu’s family at their Isiama Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, advised the Federal Government not to allow any harm to befall Kanu in custody.

They revealed their plan to lead a high-powered delegation to President Buhari for what they described as ‘a royal truce’ over Kanu’s continued detention.

“We have concluded plans to have an audience with the President as soon as he returns from the United Nations General Assembly to seek a solution to Kanu’s plight,” they said.

The royal fathers expressed optimism that releasing Kanu will help avoid the bitter consequences of Kanu dying in custody and advised the President to heed to their wise counsel.

The monarchs urged Ndigbo not to abandon Kanu who, they said, had sacrificed so much for their survival and freedom.

Meanwhile, the member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita said a political solution remains the only way to solve the Kanu/ FG debacle.

Ichita, who has been part of the peace initiation between the Federal Government and the Kanu family, disclosed that he had been privately engaging top senior federal government officials over Kanu’s release and expressed optimism that the intervention by the traditional institution would be fruitful.

Responding, Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, appreciated the monarchs for standing by the family, assuring that the family would apply their advice.