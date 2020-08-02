Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently enraged by the comment of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to extend its vigilante outfit to other parts of the country, warning that if implemented, will lead to a setting up of a counter Igbo vigilante in the North by IPOB.

Kanu who reacted in a press statement he issued through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said that he was not surprise to hear the comment by the leaders of Miyetti Allah, insisting that he has always emphasised on the secret agenda of the Fulani herdsmen.

According to Kanu, “This latest belligerent development may have caught the rest of Nigeria by surprise but not the IPOB which had warned long ago that the Fulani has since 2015 hatched a plot to violently conquer the whole of Nigeria and is in this wise being overtly and covertly emboldened by the Fulanized, Islamized Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This latest move is merely a part of series of actions geared to subjugating the Christian indigenous nationalities of Nigeria that have stoically borne the brunt of the brutal terror that was unleashed by the Fulani since the coming of Buhari in 2015. This terror has largely affected the Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria but with this latest development, the Fulani now wants to bring this terror fully to Southern Nigeria through the subterfuge of a Fulani ‘security outfit’. Kanu stated