From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The younger brother of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu has again, raised the alarm over what he described as the continued flouting of court order by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu’s lawyers had during his last court appearance, complained that the IPOB leader had not been allowed to change his clothes since he was detained at the DSS headquarters, nor has he been allowed access to his religious materials.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja federal High Court, had in response, ordered that she would not want to see Kanu again dressed in the same clothe which he wore since his rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

However, Kanu’s younger brother said despite the court, the DSS was yet to allow Kanu access to new clothes.

Kanu’s brother said he had on three occasions, personally taken new clothes to the IPOB leader, but was not allowed by the secret police to hand over the clothes to him.

” I was at the DSS headquarters today (Thursday) to give my brother his new clothes, but the DSS did not allow me to give him the clothes.

“This is the third time they are stopping me from giving him his clothes in flagrant violation of court order”, Emmanuel lamented.

He also alleged that the DSS denied two guests of Kanu ( a lawyer and another citizen) who came to see him, access.

Kanu’s brother called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to obey her own court orders and allow his brother unfethered access to his clothes and guests.