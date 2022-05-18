From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Spokesperson of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) and aspirant for the Ideato federal constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has faulted Justice Binta Nyako over her refusal to grant the bail application to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ikenga Imo who briefed Journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, argued that the federal government should as a matter of fact grant the IPOB leader bail and commence negotiations with him with other critical leaders from the South East to address the circumstances that gave rise to the emergence of the freedom fighting organization ( IPOB).

This he recalled was the measure which the federal had applied to militants of the Niger Delta region and those of the Boko Haram in the North East, some of who he said were trained and rehabilitated by the federal government .

He pointed out that the Umuahia High court in Abia State had denounced what took place at the country home of Nnamdi Kanu some two years back in which armed soldiers invaded his house forcing him to run for his dear life .

“The case of IPOB is one rooted in injustice and unfair treatment of Igbos in the scheme of things, and I called on president Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address these fundamental issues, and apply dialogue and negotiations with IPOB to achieve this because he has the constitutional powers to reach out to the Attorney General of the federal to discontinue the matter and settle it through a political solution.”

He maintained that the release of the IPOB leader to de-escalate the insecurity in the South East which he noted has adversely affected the economy of the region.

“Instead of finding a political solution, the federal government is filling more charges which is unnecessary because the more the IPOB remains in the detention the more sympathy he enjoys from the youths of the zone and the insecurity continues which has adversely affected the economy of the region.”

