From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked social media reports allegedly planted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was being maltreated in their custody.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, told reporters at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday that the reports are false, malicious and orchestrated to incite the people against the Service.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He stated that Nnamdi Kanu was being exposed to full luxury contrary to the allegation of human rights violation suit filed by his legal team against the Service.

He stressed that most narratives by IPOB and some of his legal team are false, adding that most of them are mainly feasting on the case rather than seeking justice.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu is not, in any way, maltreated in our custody. Accusations of maltreatment negate the Service’s standard operating procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect;

“Nnamdi Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country. He is accorded full rights and privileges. He is never denied his right of worship or freedom from his select religious practice.

“Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health. He has unhindered access to the best medical care and doctors. Kanu, himself, has confirmed to his visitors that the Service has never, in any way, maltreated him.

“The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious. He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice. That he is not allowed a change of clothing is also false. He is regularly allowed change of clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists.

“Those who make these false stories do so to attract undue attention for the singular purpose of achieving the desired end. Rather than focus on how he should get justice, Kanu’s legal team and some mischievous elements among them have chosen to use fake news to mislead the public.”

He further added that the Service will not hesitate to deal with those threatening the security of the country during and after the yuletide, irrespective of class.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .