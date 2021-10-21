By Chukwudi Nweje

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has asked the Federal Government to explore dialogue and alternative dispute resolution in resolving the issues surrounding Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu and the agitations for Biafran nationhood.

This Igbo advocacy organisation expressed confidence that Kanu will be released sooner than later.

Ohanaeze Publicity Secretary Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in a statement Thursday.

‘We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the Federal Government toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for dialogue and alternative dispute resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria,’ Ogbonnia said.

He also noted that its diplomatic engagements with the Federal Government led to Kanu’s physical arraignment in court on Thursday, even as Ohanaeze Ndigbo expects that Kanu will be released sooner than later.

‘The diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the able leadership of Prof George Obiozor has apparently yielded a positive result as the Federal Government has through the Department of State Security bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Court. This is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time,’ he stated.

He commended the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Monitoring Team led by former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu and former Aka Ikenga president, Chief Goddy Uwazurike who were in court to monitor proceedings on behalf of the group.

Ohanaeze also commended Nigerians from all walks of life for the extraordinary interest and solidarity they have demonstrated in the ongoing trial of Kanu in particular and the Igbo in general.

He urged youths to show restraints, prudence and maturity even as they demand demands for equity, justice and fairness.

