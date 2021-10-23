From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Federal Government of embarking on a secret trial of their son.

Speaking after the IPOB leader appeared in court on Thursday, Kanu’s brother and spokesman of the family, Emmanuel Kanu said by barring journalists, some lawyers and prominent Igbo sons from entering the courtroom to observe the trial, the Federal Government was heading for a secret trial. He accused the government of a hidden agenda in his brother’s trial, which they do not want the world to know.

“The FG is trying to try Nnamdi Kanu in secret. It’s like they have secret agenda, there is something they are hiding which they don’t want the world to know, but they will never succeed.

“They must have to be absolutely transparent. The media should be there to observe and balance their stories and I salute their courage yesterday.

“I want to thank all the media that came out to cover the court proceedings; even when they were barred, they still went ahead to do their work. For me, it appears the Federal Government wants to try him in secret. And if you cannot allow journalists, lawyers and some prominent sons of Igbo land to observe proceedings in court, I don’t think Kanu will get justice here in Nigeria,” he said.

