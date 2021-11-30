From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A socio-political pressure group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has lauded the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for visiting detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu at DSS facility in Abuja.

Kalu had on Monday visited the IPOB leader where it was reported they had brotherly discussions.

The group said by the visit, Sen. Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial district has not only demonstrated quality leadership, but has also continued to champion the cause of Ndigbo globally.

National Director of Media and Publicity of ANPF, Precious Kalu expressed gratitude to Senator Kalu for the visit.

“Abia North Peace Foundation, ANPF, specifically acknowledged the exemplary, unique and selfless style of leadership strides you displayed while discharging your duty as a Senator. Your recent visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is highly commendable.

“We understand that the visit is about your passion for the progress of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large. We haven’t forgotten how you fought third term agenda with everything at your disposal. It is still in our memories how you reconciled prominent Igbo leaders like Dim Chukwuemeka Odiegwu Ojukwu and former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

“It is the same you that reconciled President Muhammadu Buhari and former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida. You’re a progressive and detribalised Nigerian who is committed to peace and progress. We appreciate and commend your contributions to the peace and unity of Nigeria”, the group said.