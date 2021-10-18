A group, Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), has insisted that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must be to court on October 21, the next adjourned date for his trial.

A statement jointly signed by V. C Onweremadu, Coordinator and Felix Jonathan, Secretary, said it was not going to entertain any excuse for Kanu’s unavailability in court.

The statement read: “Igbo Lawyers Association insist that Nnamdi Kanu must

be produced in court come October 21, 2021 as our group will entertain no excuse for his unavailability in court on this day.

“We caution security agents to respect the wishes of our people who are to sit at home on that day and nobody should be harm, arrested or molested.

“We emphasise that what the group is craving for is justice, and fair hearing for Nnamdi kanu and his release from detention without further ado. Nnamdi kanu has not committed any offence known to law through his peaceful agitation, theFederal Government having failed woefully to engage them.