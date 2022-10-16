From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Imo governor removed by the Supreme Court, has accused Gov Hope Uzodinma of character defamation, warning he would no longer allow that to happen.

In a release by his media adviser, Chibuike Onyeukwu titled “When silence is not Golden”, which was made available to Daily Sun, Ihedioha accused Uzodinma of being responsible of a letter in circulation, purported to have been written by him (Ihedioha) to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, advising him not to honour the Appeal Court judgement that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra so as not to imperil the 2023 elections.

Ihedioha said since his ouster by the country’s apex court, he had decided to keep quite for obvious reasons, but added he has decided not to keep silent again in the face of this “criminal defamation of my character”.