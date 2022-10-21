From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Federal Government to embrace political solution in releasing the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kalu, in a video released in Abuja, asked the Federal Government to take advantage of the Court of Appeal ruling which discharged and acquitted Kanu.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, also said since there were records of a court of competent jurisdiction, he was appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to see reason if the government can build on political solution through the judgement.

“Most times, I have gone to the detention to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and discussed with him deeply and I want the Federal Government to try this option of using the judgement of the Court of Appeal for a political solution in releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we will be able to see how far the political solution will go with us. I thank President Buhari who is the father of the nation, I thank the Attorney General for his judicial counsel and he will see reason with us,” Kalu said.