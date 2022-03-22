By Lukman Olabiyi

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has painted graphic picture of how he was allegedly abducted in the Republic of Kenya and bundle to Nigeria by the secret agent.

The detained IPOB leader gave clue on his arrest in Kenya before being brought to the country in a letter written by special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), dated March 20.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The lawyer in the letter revealed that Kanu entered into Republic of Kenya with a British passport on May 12, 2021 and later settled down temporary in the country.

The lawyer averred that Kalu on June 19, 2021 drove to Jomo Kenyata on personal errand and in attempt to pulled over at the parking lot of the airport, he was allegedly accosted by about 20 armed men who hands cuff him, covered his face and bundled him into there vehicle to unknown destination.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ejimakor alleged that his client was torture, maltreated, chained, confined to a located without being told the reason for his arrest or shown any warrant of arrest.

He alleged that his client was tortured for eight days in Kenya before being smuggled to Nigeria.

Kanu was arrested on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.