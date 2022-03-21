By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has painted a graphic picture of how he was allegedly abducted in Kenya and bundle to Nigeria by the secret agent.

The detained IPOB leader gave an account of his arrest in Kenya before being brought to the country in a letter written by special counsel Aloy Ejimakor to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, dated March 20.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The lawyer, in the letter, revealed that Kanu entered the Republic of Kenya with a British passport on May 12, 2021, and later settled down temporarily in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The lawyer averred that Kanu on June 19, 2021, drove to the Jomo Kenyata airport on a personal errand and in an attempt to pull over at the parking lot of the airport he was allegedly accosted by about 20 armed men who handcuffed him, covered his face and bundled him into there vehicle to an unknown destination.

Ejimakor alleged that his client was tortured, maltreated, chained, confined to a location without being told the reason for his arrest or shown any warrant of arrest.

He alleged that his client was tortured for eight days in Kenya before being smuggled into Nigeria