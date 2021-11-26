By Chekwube Chukwunyere

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, one of the leading figures of the early American History, “Even peace may be purchased at too high a price.” On Friday, November 19, 2021, both the social and traditional media were set agog by the meeting of some Igbo Leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. During the meeting, the “Igbo Greats” led by elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi requested for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing trial for treasonable felony before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the opinion of the Igbo leaders, the release of Kanu would pave way for the return of normalcy to the South-East geo-political zone, which has been in turmoil even before the re-arrest of the IPOB leader in June this year. Other members of Chief Mbazulike Amechi’s delegation were former Anambra State Governor, His Excellency, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, former President of Aka-Ikenga socio-cultural group, Chief Barrister Goddy Uwazuruike and Tagbo Mbazuluike Amechi.

The three senior ministers of Igbo extraction were present at the meeting, namely, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Dr Ogbonnaya Onu (Science, Technology and Innovation) and Geofrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs). Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education was also in attendance. The President was accompanied to the meeting by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mongonu (rtd).

Mr. President viewed the request as heavy considering the fact that he had never interfered in the judicial process since assumption of office, being a stickler when it comes to the doctrine of “Separation of Powers.” Nonetheless, he promised to consider their request for the release of Kanu.

The response of the President has continued to attract favourable commentaries from across the country. For instance, in a terse statement, elder statesman and renowned constitutional lawyer, Professor Ben Nwabueze greeted Buhari for considering the plea of Igbo leaders to release Nnamdi Kanu, notwithstanding his statement that granting freedom to the IPOB leader would have great consequences. The President also received plaudits from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Senator Shehu Sani for his promise to the Igbo leaders to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

However, regardless of a few dissenting voices from the North, the recent meeting stands apart from previous engagements between the President and Igbo leaders in many ways. First, unlike previous engagements of such nomenclature, the meeting was devoid of any pre-event publicity. Quoting Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Abuja chapter, “the visit unlike previous ones was done without the usual fanfare, showmanship and political encumbrances, but with seriousness of purpose, resulting in the candid response of President Buhari which has really doused the tension in the South-East.”

Secondly, this was the first time since the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu that a delegation of Igbo leaders visited the President to plead for his release. Thirdly, the meeting came at a time most people had given up on the ability of Igbo leadership to find a solution to growing insecurity in the South-East region. Prior to the intervention of the “Igbo Greats,” the South-East Governors had promised to meet the President on Kanu’s ordeal, but continued to foot-drag on the matter until Mbazulike Amechi initiated the move and consulted his fellow Zikist, Sen. Ngige who eventually convinced the President to meet with the Igbo leaders. Ngige accomplished this using his position as a senior party leader who is committed to the success of the Buhari government and the unity of the most populous black nation on earth.

The former Anambra State Governor therefore deserves special kudos for his role in facilitating the meeting, which Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife acknowledged in his interview with Arise Television three days after they visited Aso Rock. Basking in the euphoria of the visit, Ezeife thanked Ngige immensely for brokering the historic meeting between the President and the “Igbo Greats.” He also revealed that the ministers and other government officials at the meeting told them that the president took his promise to consider Nnamdi Kanu’s release very seriously.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspaper on the same day, Ngige confirmed that Amechi initiated the meeting, consulted him and he concurred with the elder statesman that the idea was worth giving a trial. Ngige narrated, “Mbazulike was one of the three old wise men that worked with me when I was Governor in Anambra State. When he came up with this request, I decided also that it was a step in the right direction.

“He said that it is what will give him the last joy before he departs from this planet. So, I am happy to be involved in it. The President also said that being an old man of 93 years, this request is very heavy, even though it has implications. I acted as a facilitator.”

What is the import of Ngige’s role in facilitating the meeting? Quoting Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter again, “By this singular action, the former Anambra State Governor has once again etched his name in the Igbo annals as a reliable Igbo son who always proudly stands to be counted.” Nonetheless, it is important to point out here that Sen. Ngige has never hidden his disapproval of the agitation by IPOB which he sees as misguided and needless. Don’t forget that some mischievous elements in the secessionist group even attempted to link him with the arrest of Kanu in Kenya.

Besides his intervention in Kanu’s matter, Ohanaeze also commended Ngige for being a strong voice for the South-East, as the most senior Igbo politician in the Federal cabinet who favourably influenced critical presidential decisions for the people of the zone. For want of space, I may not need to extrapolate here the contributions made by Ngige to the legacy projects of the Buhari administration in the South-East geo-political zone, such as the multi-billion naira rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Before the coming of the Buhari administration, the airport was international only in name. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Second Niger Bridge, one of Buhari’s legacy projects in the South-East which also bears Ngige’s imprimatur, will be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

The energy that Ngige devoted to matters concerning the South-East zone in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has not vitiated his very high performance as the Chief Labour Officer of the country, especially in this trying period of COVID-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, it is my candid opinion that Ngige has shown what it means for one to be a true leader. For one to be able to lead well, you don’t often get to lead comfortably. Being a true leader means, leaving your comfort zone and pushing through difficulty and conflict, to pursue any worthwhile course, much more, one that will guarantee the safety of your own people.

