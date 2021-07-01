From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has countered the alleged protest on social media purportedly staged in Port Harcourt in solidarity for the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB leader, Kanu, was reportedly rearrested and extradited to the country by security agencies.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who issued a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, to counter the report, said it was the handiwork of mischievous individuals, who want to instil fear in Rivers people.

Omoni said the viral video was false and not a true reflection of the State of affairs in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He said that Rivers Commissioner, CP Friday Eboka, since assumption of duty had stabilized the command by entrenching proactive approaches in fighting crime in the state.

The PPRO states: “That the said viral video is the handiwork of the fifth columnists, bent on heating up the polity and painting Rivers State in bad light.

“That the Rivers State Police under the watch of CP Eboka Friday, since assumption of duty, has stabilized the command by entrenching proactive approaches in his crime fighting strategies, where the impact of the Police is being felt by all and he remains irrevocably committed to delivering quality policing services to the State.

“The Command wishes to state in an unmistakable term, that Rivers

State in recent time, has enjoyed uninterrupted peace and tranquility which must be sustained.

“That the viral video of yesterday (Wednesday), is misleading and intended to upset the peace and create unnecessary fear and panic in the minds of the

public, hence, should be disregarded and discountenanced.

Omoni added that the present administration of the Police in the command was poised to securing the state and providing an atmosphere of peace for all, of to realize their full potentials”.

