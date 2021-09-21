By Duncan Odey

Security agents have cordoned off the premises of Abia Stat High Court at Umuahia at the resumed hearing of Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights Suit against the Federal government and 7 others, which was filed by his Lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor on 7th September, 2021.

The matter is coming up for resumed hearing today (21st September, 2021) before Justice K.C.J Okereke of Abia State High Court, Umuahia.

The security agents which comprised of the Army. police and others are out in strength and blocked all the entry points to the Court house, allowing only court workers, judges, lawyers and a few media people to get through. This reporter is one of the few lucky media people allowed to pass through, as many others were turned away.

It will be recalled that at the last hearing of the matter on 7th September, there was also a sizable number of security agents deployed at the perimeters and premises of the Court, including a large contingent of soldiers.

At the time of filing this report (8:40am), the very Courtroom where the matter will be heard is still under lock and key and this reporter observed Lawyers and others milling around, waiting for the courtroom to open.

