From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) is starving him of food.

This is equally as the family alleged that their son is kept under solitary confinement in a DSS facility in Abuja.

Disclosing these in a chat, spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said he visited the IPOB leader on Monday at the DSS detention facility and what his brother told him was not pleasing to the ears.

“I visited my brother today (Monday) and he told me that since yesterday (Sunday) up until this evening (Monday), he has not had any food. He said he was denied food since yesterday and their reason for that is what nobody could tell.

“He also me that all the orders given by the court remain obeyed in the contrary. The court said he should have maximum comfort, but they are denying him that”.

