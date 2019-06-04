Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has taken the struggle for the restoration of Biafra to another level. It said his efforts had started gathering momentum across the whole as he visits the United States of America (USA) to meet with Biafrans residents. The group said that the international move was to gather Biafrans together for the total and final liberation of Igbo people from Nigeria and this began following visits by its leader to galvanise Biafrans in the Diaspora. Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that Kanu during his visit to USA, brought all Igbo residing in the country and other parts of the world together to pursue a common course under one dominant ideology as propagated by IPOB. “The people of Biafra in different parts of America both Ijaw, Igala, Idoma, Ogoni, Igbo, Igbanke, Anang, Uhrobo, Efik and others are gathering together and speaking with one voice to proffer solutions and work towards a realistic strategy for Biafra freedom. “Our people in America last week hosted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his wife Mrs Uchechi, Okwu Kanu, and his entourage at the Martin Luther Jnr Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on May 30, 2019. “Many more Biafrans and diaspora organisations are also preparing to host him in the various town hall meetings across the United States from Chicago to Houston, New York city, Maryland and Washington DC. “He will also visit Toronto, Canada this weekend for an important meeting with IPOB family and Biafrans in Canada. “We are urging those doubting Thomases both in America and Canada to come out and confront our leader regarding any issue or grudge they may have. It is a challenge we expect people to rise up to. IPOB is an open institution that welcomes everybody; therefore our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be ready to answer any question that might come from Biafrans regardless of your ethnicity, orientation or affiliation. “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his numerous broadcasts via radio Biafra, London has made it abundantly clear to all that whenever our people abroad come out, especially those in America, for this divine and restoration project championed by IPOB, that Biafra independence is at hand. “As this town hall meeting is ongoing across America, so too is our underground diplomatic moves to restore Biafra. The effort to engage all major stakeholders, both local and international by our leader during this tour of USA and Canada, is an indication that no stone is left unturned in this divine Biafra restoration project. “We thank the Most High God who made his journey a successful one. The gesture and respect our people living in America accorded to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is awesome; we ask God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) to bless and protect them in their effort to make Biafra restoration a reality,” Powerful stated. Reply Forward