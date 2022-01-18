From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, will tomorrow deliver judgment in the Fundamental Human Rights suit instituted against the Federal Government by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The suit before Justice Benson Anya was initiated on August 27, 2021, by Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it sought among other declarations:

“That the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, the dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.”

After the suit was heard and concluded on the merits on December 10, last year, Justice Anya fixed January 19, 2022, for judgment.