From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Almost four months since the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was repatriated to the country, the British Government is yet to have consular access to him.

But the British High Commission, Abuja, however, said it was taking steps to secure consular access to Kanu.

Head of Communications, British High Commission, Abuja, Dean Hurlock, disclosed the development to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Responding to Daily Sun’s enquiry regarding the ongoing trial of Kanu, he said the UK government does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Hurlock further said the British High Commission was in contact with the Federal Government, Kanu’s family and his legal team.

“We are in regular contact with the Nigerian authorities and remain in contact with his family and legal representatives. We are taking steps to secure consular access.”

Kanu was extradited to the country on June 27 in continuation of his trial at an Abuja High Court.

He is standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and incitement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .