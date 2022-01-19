By Cletus Ameachi

President, Pentecostal Ministers Forum of Nigeria (PMFM), Bishop Chidi Anthony, has given hope to the members of IPOB and all Igbo that Nnamid Kanu would be released on health grounds.

He predicted at a crusade in Nkwere, Rivers State: “I see Nnamdi Kanu being released. He was seriously sick and so much pressure was on the Nigerian government to let him go and they finally yielded.”

He urged the Igbo to pray for Kanu so that he would not die after his release.

The cleric also prophesied: “Economic hardship will double this year as there will be more hunger in the nation. One dollar will be sold for N750.” He said Nigerians should not crucify him for these prophecies: “I am just a messenger of the Almighty God.

“Nigerians need to pray against insecurity. If they keep silent, the insecurity of 2022 will be worse compared to the one of 2021. I see the masses coming against those in government.

“The year 2022 will be very tough for the corrupt politicians that have impoverished and dwindled the commonwealth of the nation.

“Joe Biden will not finish his tenure as the President of America. I see a woman taking over from him.

“PMF is going to organise a national prayer summit in April for the nation.” He asked God to intervene in the nation’s pathetic situation.