From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel and lawyer to IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor has reacted to the Federal Government’s new terrorism charges against his client.

Frowning at the new amended charges in his verified Twitter account, Ejimakor said the fresh charges against Kanu was a delay tactics.

The counsel described the charge filed at the eve of Kanu’s resumed trial today as an exercise in futility.

With this development, Kanu will this morning enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.