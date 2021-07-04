From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Australia has charged all members of the group both at home and in the Diaspora to boycott traveling with Kenya Airline.

The statement made available yesterday and signed by the head of Membership and Mobilization of the group in Australia, Mr. Kennedy Ochi also asked members to stop patronising any product made in Kenya and all businesses dealing with Kenyans.

According to Ochi, the decision of IPOB was coming on the heels of Kenya’s betrayal which led to the arrest and repatriation of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

Ochi in the statement also condemned in totality what he described as criminal, illegal, undemocratic the secret abduction of the IPOB leader from the East African country to Nigeria.

IPOB Australia described the repatriation of Kanu from Kenya as a breach of international law, shameful and misplaced priority by the Nigerian government working in what it described as evil alliance with Kenya government.

“Our leader was arrested, repatriated back to a country he does not posses its passport.

“It is our wish to notify the public that President Kenyatta Uhuru of Kenya has a question to answer on the role he played in the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He betrayed our leader and must be held fully accountable for his atrocities.

“This is pure man’s inhumanity to man and he will tell all Biafrans how much he was paid to partake in this devilish act.

“We IPOB in Australia support the leadership of IPOB worldwide and our able head, Directorate of States, Chika Edoziem and the head of our Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful to categorically state that all IPOB members both home and abroad should boycott traveling with Kenya Air Line; stop patronising any product made in Kenya and all businesses dealing with Kenyans, following their country’s betrayal. The battle line is drawn”.

IPOB in the Dispora warned that nothing should happen to their leader while in custody, adding that he should be treated with dignity and respect.