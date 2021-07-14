From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Australia has taken the case of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest to the United Nations, African Union, United States of America, G8 Nations and International Human Rights organizations, urging the international bodies to sanction the Nigerian Government over it’s role.

The Community Affairs Committee and Social Director, IPOB, Australia, Nnamdi Nwokedi who stated this during a press conference in Umuahia, condemned in strong terms what he described as the “unlawful” extradition of the IPOB leader; Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria by the Nigerian and Keyan government.

Nwokedi, in describing the repatriation of Kanu to Nigeria in collaboration with Kenyan authorities as a slap on International Law, also called for the sanction of Nigerian government by the international organization for abusing fundamental human rights of their leader and other Biafran agitators.

According to Nwokedi, the role played by the Keyan and Nigerian governments in the repatriation of Kanu was a clear proof that Nigeria and other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are not safe for freedom fighters.

He warned the Nigerian Government to desist from any action that will threaten the life of their leader (Kanu) and other Biafran agitators.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra condemn the kidnap, torture and unlawful extradition of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government and their collaborators.

“We hereby beckon on the United Nations, African Union, United States of America, G8 Nations and International Human Rights organisation to caution the Nigeria Federal Government to stop threatening and harassing the Igbos; save IPOB from political and economic annihilation by sanctioning the Nigerian government for their human rights abuses.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must not be harmed in anyway and should be provided access to medicals, his family and lawyers as his human right dictates”, Nwokedi cautioned.