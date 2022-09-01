From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s community, Isiama Afaraukwu, is involved in deep kingship tussle, which has led to a High court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State to issue an order restraining the contenders from being recognized as the traditional ruler of the community

The Ezeship stool of Afaraukwu became vacant following the death of the former traditional ruler and father of the IPOB leader, Eze Israel Okwuonu Kanu few years back.

To fill the vacant stool, three contenders, Chukwuemeka Nwaobiala, Amaechi Ugweje and Anthony Ndulaka, came contesting for the Ezeship position.

However, Nwaobiala not satisfied with the selection process, went to court to challenge it.

The defendants in the matter are, Abia State Government, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Umuahia North Local Government, Chief Amaechi Ugweje and Anthony Ndulaka.

Justice Ogbonna Adiele upon reading the motion ex-parte dated August 29, and filed on August 30, brought pursuant to Order 3, rule 4(2), Order 39, Rule 3(3), Order 45, Rule 5 of the Abia State High Court (practice and procedure) Rules, 2021 and section (4) (6) (A) (B) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the affidavit and the exhibits in support of the motion and written address of counsel and after hearing applicant, ordered that:

The 2nd respondent is hereby restrained from presenting either the 5th or 6th defendants, to the 1st defendant for crowning or installing or giving of staff of office or recognizing either of them as the Egwu Ukwu (Eze) of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia on August 31, 2022, or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

No date was however fixed for the hearing of the main suit.

Speaking after the court order, Nwaobiala said the constitution of the community excludes only the kindred from were the last Eze came, from producing his successor.

He equally said the Isiama Afaraukwu constitution does not permit an indigene based overseas to be installed as the Egwu Ukwu (Eze) of the community.