From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is blowing hot over the manner their son was arrested by the Nigerian Government.

In statement signed by his younger brother, Kingsley Kanunta kanu and titled, “A British citizen kidnapped”, the family was emphatic there wouldn’t be any court proceedings on July 26, until the issue of how the IPOB leader was arrested and brought back to Nigeria was addressed.

The statement read in part, “There won’t be court proceedings on July 26, until Nigerian Government addresses the issues of extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Illegality can not give birth to legality.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has now become the victim of one of the gravest crimes in international law. Extraordinary rendition is like torture. No state will own up to the practice.

“The UK Government condemns it but what does it do to stop it? To end the practice, states that carry out extraordinary rendition like Kenya and Nigeria should be required to return their victims”.

The family said if Nigerians want the IPOB leader, they should seek his extradition, adding that when once it was assured Kanu will get a fair trial and won’t be subject to torture or ill-treatment, courts will permit the extradition.

The family urged the UK Government to insist Nigeria should return Kanu to the UK to face extradition.

