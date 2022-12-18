From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has flayed the Abia State Police command over reported shooting at their country home at Afaraukwu-Ibeku, Umuahia.

Speaking on phone, the family spokesman, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said some policemen attached to the residence of the state Commissioner of Police, came in front of the family house and started shooting sporadically.

“I wasn’t at home, but one of my brothers called Michael, witnessed what happened, he said he confronted the police team who came shooting sporadically, but they were unable to explain why they came and were shooting sporadically in front of our compound.

“Up till moment, nobody has explained to us what happened.

“I have tried to reach the AIG, Zone 9, Umuahia and Abia State Commissioner of Police, but I could not reach any of them.

“The policemen that came to our house were from the police guarding the Commissioner of police official residents”.

Emmanuel said the information he received was that the policemen came to their house and started shooting and the reason for that, he didn’t know, insisting he need to know who sent them.

“It’s like they don’t like the peace that is reigning in Abia State. Nobody has the right to come to our house and start shooting. They came with their Hilux van”.

Emmanuel advised the police in Abia against heating the polity, stressing that those who sent the police team should be made public.