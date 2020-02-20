Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has thanked Abia State Police command and journalists for their contributions towards the peaceful and successful burial of their parents.

At a press conference in Afaraukwu, spokesman of the family, Kanunta Kingsley Kanu , said their parents were embodiment of peace when they were alive and expressed the family’s gratitude to journalists for reporting what transpired at the burial to the world.

Kanu also lauded the Abia police command for the manner they conducted themselves which contributed to the peace that reigned during the burial.

He said his father stood for peace and that it was for this reason that he was given the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, and the title of ‘Omeudo’, stressing that he lived with that peaceful virtue till death.

The family said it was happy that despite the altercation between police and IPOB before the burial, the Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, exhibited true sense of professionalism in the way he maintained peace and security in the state on the day of the burial.

Kanu also thanked IPOB members for standing firmly with the family before, during and after the burial, bin spite of several challenges.

He said now their parents were no more, the family would strive to remain united and resolute in the fight for the actualisation of Biafra.