From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Counsel to the detained leader of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Abubakar Malami to prevail on the Director General of the DSS to immediately release the domestic staff under its custody. They were picked and taken away from his ancestral home in Anambra State since June 6, 2021 during the invasion of the residence by security operatives.

He made the appeal at a press conference held in Abuja on the judgment of a Federal High Court which declared his house invasion as “barbaric, uncivilized, illegal and unconstitutional”

The lawyer alleged that his house at Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State was on June 6, 2021 unlawfully invaded by a combined operatives of Army, DSS, Police and Civil Defence during which his Assistant, Samuel Okoro was gruesomely murdered. To conceal evidence, Ejiofor said that the corpse of Okoro was callously burnt in his Camry Toyota to ashes by the security operatives. He however, thanked the Federal High Court for the judgment delivered in his suit marked FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021 adding that the court verdict had set the record straight as against the denial by the security operatives. The lawyer claimed that he committed no offence other than defending Nnamdi Kanu in the charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Ejiofor fingered an Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG who he alleged was directly involved in the planning and execution of the illegal invasion and challenged the police authorities to investigate the police officer’s telephone calls and messages between June 5th 2021 to June 7th 2021for deserved punishment. Justice Hassan Nganjiwa had in the judgment delivered on July 22 ordered Police ,DSS Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and the Nigerian Army to pay a sum of N107M compensation to the lawyer for the unlawful invasion of his house and for destruction done to his properties during the unlawful invasion.

The Judge ordered the defendants, Police, DSS, Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army to pay Ejiofor a sum of N107 million as compensation.

The judge declared the brutal and violent invasion of the house, killing, shooting and abduction of domestic staff as oppressive and gross violation of his rights to private and family life guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution. Justice Nganjiwa issued an order of perpetual injunction against the defendants from further harassing, intimidating, threatening to illegally arrest and torture or take further steps to terminate lawyer’s life and properties.

The judge ordered the security agencies to identify all officers who participated in the dastardly act and sanction them accordingly.